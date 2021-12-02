Loose Women's Ruth Langsford shares new update on persistent illness The This Morning host isn't the only TV star who has been struggling

Ruth Langsford has shared an update on her illness, after recently revealing she is battling with a cold. The Loose Women host took to her Instagram Stories with a photo from bed, showing her pet dog Maggie and a mug of Lemsip.

SEE: Loose Women's Ruth Langsford struck by sickness

Ruth captioned it: "Maggie keeping me company. Another early night, another Lemsip!" She initially shared the news that she was sick with another post and the caption: "Tucked up in bed with a Lemsip now trying to shake off this bloody cold!"

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ruth Langsford demonstrates incredible new fitness routine

She's not the only Loose Women panellist to have suffered with cold and flu symptoms since the seasons have changed, either.

In October, Nadia Sawalha shared that she had been battling with "the lurgy" for a while. She shared a photo on her own Instagram Stories and wrote: "Still feeling rough with this lurgy. First time dressed and out of the house in a week."

SEE: Denise Welch battling crippling illness that has her bedridden - fans react

READ: Loose Women's Nadia Sawalha shares update on her illness with important message

Ruth Langsford has been using Lemsip to help her recover

Sophie Morgan, meanwhile, was also ill just a few weeks ago. She let her Instagram fans know, writing: "Physically, I'm lying on the sofa with a hideous chest infection, voiceless and snotty. Mentally, I'm in the desert in Morocco, hugging a puppy watching the sunrise. Hate being sick. What's everyone doing this weekend?"

Ruth has been battling the cold for a few days

Denise Welch has also been sick recently. In October, she found herself bedridden for five days, and discovered that she had been suffering with chronic bronchitis, while losing her father shortly before also took a toll on her mental health.

Before receiving her diagnosis, she shared details of her illness on Twitter, writing: "So I've been in bed for five days now with this dreadful flu type lurgy that has floored me. Chest infection, sweats, the lot. Doctor sent me for PCR test which was negative, as were two lateral flows but I have zero taste or smell yet not bunged up. Weird. I've had better weeks."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.