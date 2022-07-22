Real reason Princess Beatrice is the only royal to run the London Marathon Kudos to the royal!

There are many things to admire about Princess Beatrice, from her ultra-glossy hair to her heart-warming approach to step-parenting, but there's one specific achievement that sets her apart from the other royals.

SEE: Princess Beatrice's six-year-old stepson Wolfie's hidden talent is so royal

In 2010, Sarah Ferguson's daughter became the first royal ever to complete the London Marathon, running the gruelling 26 miles in honour of the Children in Crisis charity. Not only did Beatrice run the race, she did it dressed as a caterpillar!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie and mum Sarah Ferguson get teary on call with Teenage Cancer Trust

The royal was one of 33 runners who made up a human caterpillar, decked out in a neon green skirt and a hat with her name on it – nobody can say Bea isn't a good sport!

READ: Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie have surprisingly different parenting styles

MORE: Why haven't we seen baby Sienna yet?

It may come as a surprise that none of the other royals have completed a marathon, especially given that many of them are keen sportspeople.

Duchess Kate addressed her reasons for not running the famous race, despite being an accomplished runner, during an interview with journalist Bryony Gordon.

Princess Beatrice ran the London Marathon in 2010

Bryony asked the mother-of-three if she would do the run, to which Kate answered: "Oh no, security and all that."

READ: Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's trailblazing wedding was so intimate – secret details

Sophie Wessex tried her hand at the challenging run in 2020, taking on the first mile and a half of the virtual London Marathon, in honour of the charity Mencap, of which she is a patron.

Countess Sophie ran part of the London Marathon in 2020

Despite the pouring rain, the Countess of Wessex donned her sportswear and took to the streets of Windsor to complete her portion of the marathon.

Princess Beatrice was overcome with emotion during the London Marathon

Princess Beatrice reportedly trained for her marathon in similarly unpleasant conditions, with her trainer Nadiya Fairweather explaining: "We trained in snow, we trained in rain, we trained in mud, we trained in everything. She was committed."

Like this story? Sign up to The Royal Life newsletter to get your weekly dose of royal lifestyle inspiration, from the must-see fashion moments to sneak peeks into royal homes and wellness news.