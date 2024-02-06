Prince William's military-style fitness routine has nothing on wife Princess Kate's

It's no secret that the Princess of Wales follows an extremely disciplined fitness routine. I would know, I followed her daily Pilates, weight-training and cardio workouts for two weeks in 2023 - and I could barely keep up. But can the same be said for Prince William's athletic prowess?

While the Prince of Wales' exercise routine may not be as rigorous as it once was now he has Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to run around after - there was a time when Prince William would have needed to have been extremely physically fit.

© Getty Prince William is in excellent shape

In 2008, William graduated from the Royal Air Force College Cranwell, joining the RAF Search and Rescue Force in early 2009 and serving for seven-and-a-half years.

Yet before he was even able to join the military, he would have needed to pass a compulsory multi-stage fitness test.

"We’re looking for people who don’t give up," reads the RAF website, which adds that successful candidates are "always on the move, whether in combat zones or on peaceful missions," and that being physically fit is essential to make sure they're "ready for anything."

Prince William's RAF fitness routine

© Tim Graham Royal Photos Prince William was part of the Royal Air Force for 7 and a half years

In order to pass the essential multi-stage fitness test to join the RAF, William would have needed to be fit enough to complete the following:

A 2.4km run in 11:11 minutes or under

20 metre Beep Test

20x press ups

20x sit ups

The Beep Test, also known as the Bleep Test or Multi Stage Fitness Test, involves running back and forth between two set points, 20m apart, in time with the 'beeps'. The time between beeps then gets shorter for each new level of the test. Prince William would have needed to get to a level of 9.1 on the 20 metre test in order to pass the fitness test.

Training to pass any military induction fitness test requires mental stamina and exceptional physical fitness - so much so that the RAF even provides a 12-week training programme for any beginners considering applying. Though it does recommend training for "as long as possible" in order to improve any chances of passing.

Prince William's 5BX training plan

© Max Mumby/Indigo Prince William warms up before talking part in the Audi Polo Challenge at Coworth Park Polo Club

Prince William may no longer have an active role in the RAF, but he is said to have kept up a military-style exercise routine, which was also loved by the late Prince Phillip and King Charles.

The exercises – based on the Royal Canadian Air Force exercise plan – are said to have been passed down through several generations of the royal family.The 11-minute workout is designed to target all parts of the body.

It involves two minutes of stretches, one minute of sit-ups, one minute of back and leg raises, one minute of push-ups and six minutes of running on the spot, while doing 10 eagle jumps every 75 steps.

Prince William's running

Much like his wife, Kate, the father-of-three is understood to be a keen runner, which is likely a hobby he picked up during his military training.

WATCH: Prince William takes on a relay race with Princess Kate and Prince Harry

When the royal appeared onstage at the Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit at the Plaza Hotel in September 2023, he struck up a conversation with former prize winner, Vaitea Cowan, who asked: "I heard - is it true? Did you go running in Central Park this morning?"

William added: "It was wonderful waking up in New York on a sunny morning, rather than the rain we had yesterday. It was beautiful getting some fresh air this morning. But it’s been wonderful to be back, 2014 was the last time I was here in New York."

Let's be honest, who runs while on holiday unless they're a serious runner? We can so see Prince William getting in the miles with his sporty wife on quiet weekends in Windsor.

Prince William's polo

Polo has been one of the Prince of Wales' lifelong hobbies. The royal, who shares his love of equestrianism with much of his family, has played polo since a young age.

© Getty Prince William is a skilled polo player

William's hobby is one he and his brother Prince Harry shared as teens, with Harry playing at a professional level in the US, where he now lives with wife Meghan Markle.

The Prince of Wales is obviously skilled at the sport too, which may come as a surprise, as he has a polo handicap.

Any seasoned polo fans will know that the sport is played using the right hand, so given that Prince William is left-handed, he's at a slight disadvantage when it comes to playing the sport.

Prince William's swimming

The Prince of Wales is a keen aquaphile, having learned how to swim in Buckingham Palace's secret swimming pool from a young age. As a teenager, the Prince was a dedicated water poloist, even playing the sport competitively when he reached his twenties.

© Getty Prince William is a keen water polo player

William's love for water was revealed in 2007 when he was appointed patron of the English Schools' Swimming Association."Having swum and played water polo throughout my days at school and university, I am well aware of the great benefits and pleasure that can be derived from them," he said at the time.

While water polo isn't a commonly played sport in the UK, we can see why Princess Kate's husband likes it. It's fantastic for building endurance, as players are not allowed to touch the bottom of the pool and have to tread water the whole time.