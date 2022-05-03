Prince William and Kate Middleton's 'first choice' Windsor home revealed - details The Cambridges reportedly have their eyes on Adelaide Cottage

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are reportedly considering a move to Windsor in the coming months, and they may have found the perfect family home to move into.

The royal couple have reportedly said that Adelaide Cottage, located just a short walk away from the Queen's private apartments at Windsor Castle, is their first choice to move into with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The historic cottage dates back to 1831 when it was built as a retreat for William IV's wife Queen Adelaide of Saxe-Meiningen, and was once a favourite breakfast spot for Queen Victoria. It was also once home to Princess Margaret's former partner, Peter Townsend.

The property was renovated in 2015, which means Prince William and Kate wouldn't have to spend much on refurbishments like they did prior to moving into their current London home, Apartment 1A at Kensington Palace, but still maintains many of its period features.

Prince William and Kate are reportedly considering relocating close to Windsor Castle

The Cambridges are reportedly keen to relocate to Windsor to provide their children with a country upbringing and to be closer to family. Not only would it mean that they could spend more time with the Queen, who is now based at Windsor Castle, but also Kate's parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, who live in Bucklebury.

It was previously suggested that Fort Belvedere or Frogmore House would make ideal homes for them, but the former is currently occupied, while the latter – which played host to Prince Harry and Meghan's wedding reception in 2018 – would require significant renovations to become a suitable home.

The Cambridges currently live at Kensington Palace

Reports of the family's relocation hopes were first revealed last year, but their plans are said to be "progressing rapidly" as they are keen to give their children as normal childhoods as possible before the couple accedes to the throne.

