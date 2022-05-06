The special changes made to Jubilee plans to accommodate The Queen Her Majesty's comfort is the priority

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee is just weeks away, and on Friday it was confirmed by Buckingham Palace that adjustments have been made to the day to ensure the monarch is as comfortable as possible.

Her Majesty is now expected to travel by car to the national Service of Thanksgiving, forgoing ceremonial elements such as travelling by coach in a bid to ensure her comfort.

For the ceremony at St Paul's Cathedral, the Queen will not arrive by the Great West Door, at the top of a flight of steps as is customary, but through another entrance.

The changes to plans are similar to arrangements made for the monarch, who has mobility issues and sometimes walks with the aid of a stick, for events at Westminster Abbey where she has arrived via a door that shortens the distance to her seat.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said: "As you might expect, some adjustments have been made for the Queen's comfort.

The Queen uses a walking stick most of the time now

"There will be no ceremonial journey to St Paul’s and Her Majesty is expected to arrive at a different entrance than on previous occasions."

Leading up to the Platinum Jubilee, the Queen has scaled back public engagements. On Thursday, it was announced that Her Majesty would not be making an appearance at the traditional palace garden parties this spring.

The Queen normally hosts garden parties in the summer

Buckingham Palace announced the Queen will be represented by other members of the royal family, with exact names to be confirmed in due course.

