The helpful way Princess Anne is supporting the Queen during ill health The Princess Royal has been praised for her work ethic

Since a bout of ill-health in October 2021 and catching Covid in February 2022, the Queen has scaled back her duties. Luckily, her daughter Princess Anne has risen to the challenge, attending royal appearances on behalf of the family

MORE: Princess Anne bucked major royal décor trend at £750k home - see results

In fact, according to The Daily Mail, Princess Anne, 71, has been crowned the hardest working royal, notching up 387 public appearances in 2021, stepping up to the plate as Her Majesty's ill-health reportedly kept her from her appearances.

Loading the player...

WATCH: 8 quirky outfits that made Princess Anne an unexpected style icon

Princess Anne is currently on a five-day royal tour of Australia and Papua New Guinea with her husband Vice-Admiral Sir Tim Laurence and has been praised for her work ethic. She reportedly packed more than 20 engagements into four days and did her own hair and makeup, plus didn't take a single evening off on the trip.

MORE: Princess Anne's 730-acre estate has forgotten government ties – details and photos

READ: Dinner at Princess Anne's could involve tinned pies and 10p desserts

The royal attended the Sydney Royal Easter Show on reportedly six hours sleep after landing in Sydney that morning. Luckily her efforts were appreciated, with snaps from the day lapped up by fans on Instagram. One Anne fan wrote: "It's lovely to see Princess Anne in Australia for the platinum jubilee. Such a huge asset to the royal family," while another fan said: "Love this hard-working woman."

The praise extended to Twitter, where one supporter wrote: "Princess Anne does such a good job representing HM."

Princess Anne made homage to her father in this green ensemble

Princess Anne has been wowing fashion lovers too, with a series of elegant spring ensembles.

MORE: Princess Anne just wore the coolest camel suit we've ever seen

On Saturday, the mother-of-two wore a stylish, pale green fit-and-flare dress coat and matching hat which many felt was a nod to her father, Prince Philip who passed away last year - Philip's livery colour was Edinburgh Green.

Anne appeared to be in great spirits after touching down in Australia

Her tour wardrobe has also seen the royal wear a timeless camel coat and a striking pastel blouse and smart navy blazer. One fan writing on Twitter: "Princess Anne looks very distinguished."

The Queen opened up this week about her experience with Covid revealing it left her "very tired and exhausted" and she continues to do virtual appearances, reportedly because hs is confined to a wheelchair and doesn't wish to be seen in a mobility aid.

Like this story? Sign up to our special Queen’s Platinum Jubilee newsletter to get latest news, photos and videos related to Her Majesty's special milestone.