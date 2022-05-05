The Queen planning to make rare public appearance next week – full story Her Majesty has been making appearances on a case-by-case basis

The Queen is planning to make a rare public appearance next week, as she is due to attend the state opening of Parliament and set out the government's proposed legislation.

Her Majesty has been making appearances on a case-by­-case basis due to ongoing mobility issues, and a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said that although she plans to attend the event, which will take place on Tuesday, a final decision will not be known until the day. HELLO! understands that if the monarch is unable to attend her likely stand-in will be Prince Charles.

WATCH: The Queen attends state opening of parliament following death of Prince Philip

The Queen has only missed the state opening of Parliament on two occasions, the first was in 1959, when she was pregnant with Prince Andrew, and the second in 1963 when she was pregnant with Prince Edward.

In recent years, the royal has travelled to the Houses of Parliament in a car rather than the traditional carriage, and it is likely that this will be the case as well.

Last year, the state opening was the Queen's first in-person engagement following the death of her husband, Prince Philip.

On that occasion, she was accompanied by the Prince of Wales and his wife, the Duchess of Cornwall.

The Queen has only missed the state opening twice

The news came shortly after it was confirmed that the 96-year-old monarch would be missing all of the palace garden parties that are due to be held in spring.

Her Majesty will be represented by other members of the royal family, with exact names to be confirmed in due course.

Every year, up to three garden parties take place in the Buckingham Palace Garden in London, as well as one at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh.

The dates for this year's Buckingham Palace events are Wednesday 11 May, Wednesday 18 May and Wednesday 25 May. The final party in Holyroodhouse is on Wednesday 29 June.

Traditionally, the monarch arrives in a carriage

In addition, the Queen has given permission for her daughter Princess Anne, as patron of The Not Forgotten Association Annual, to host The Not Forgotten Association Annual Garden Party on Thursday 12 May.

Garden parties are a major part of the royal family's calendar and this year's attendees will no doubt be disappointed to miss seeing the Queen, who is celebrating her Platinum Jubilee this year, in person.

Traditionally, Her Majesty welcomes over 30,000 guests to spend a relaxed afternoon in the beautiful gardens of her royal residences.

These public events allow the Queen to speak to a broad range of people from all walks of life, all of whom have made a positive impact in their community.

