Avril Lavigne announces upsetting tour update as she shares COVID news The pop-punk singer will keep holding on

Avril Lavigne took to social media to share some upsetting news with her fans, revealing that some dates from her upcoming tour would have to be postponed.

The singer shared that due to a positive COVID case having been discovered among her crew, a few stops would be moved ahead for the sake of safety.

In a message posted to her Instagram Stories, she wrote: "To my fans and friends in Laval, QB, Moncton, NB and Halifax, NS, we are sincerely sorry to let you know that we are postponing these shows due to a positive COVID case within the tour and subsequent exposure."

She went on to share that dates for the tour would be rescheduled and announced to fans soon, adding an apologetic statement along with her message.

"I/we sincerely apologize," Avril wrote: "and want you to know that this was not a decision we made lightly.

Avril shared that a positive COVID case would lead to tour dates being postponed

"We remain focused on everyone's safety and can't wait to see you all very soon," she concluded, adding a prayer and black heart emojis.

The pop-punk superstar kicked off her Bite Me tour in support of her latest studio album, Love Sux, in Canada earlier this week.

The singer will be supported by All Time Low, grandson, and her fiancé Mod Sun on the tour, then performing with Machine Gun Kelly on the US leg of her shows.

The Girlfriend performer recently posted a compilation of all the performances she'll be doing in support of her record, including appearances at several festivals Stateside and even in Rio de Janeiro.

The singer is going on tour through Canada, the US, and several other countries

"Tour starts next week in Canada!!!" she excitedly wrote. "USA dates this summer with @machinegunkelly, festivals and more international dates announcing soon!"

