Marc Anthony confuses fans with Instagram post amid health struggles

Singer Marc Anthony visited Disneyland with his girlfriend Nadia Ferreira in honour of her 23rd birthday this week and the model, who won Miss Universe Paraguay, shared a series of photos from the day.

In the snaps, Marc Anthony, 53, can be seen relying on a walking stick for support and fans were confused in the comments. One wrote: "And the cane??" to which another fan replied: "That happens at a certain age," while another explained: "He has a back injury and that helps him support himself so he can walk."

Indeed, Marc spoke out last week about his injury, which he sustained backstage on tour. Jennifer Lopez's ex-husband took to Instagram Stories to explain what had happened to him.

In footage taken from his bed, he said: "What's up, this is Marc Anthony. I'm back in Miami and I'm currently seeking medical attention for my back. It's that simple, I'm human, it hurts. I went to the concert, why would I fly into a country and not want to do the concert? I was really excited about it."

He continued: "This is more for people who are concerned. I'm going to be okay, it's just painful. I want to pray for anybody who has felt this pain.

Marc Anthony was seen using a walking stick at Disneyland

"I'm going to be back soon, better than ever, but I just had to address this. Thank you for your well wishes, stay safe."

The day after Marc postponed the concert, a statement via Billboard was released. It read: "Marc Anthony had to postpone his concert in Panama last night due to an accident on some stairs when he was preparing to appear on stage.

Marc Anthony looked happy at Disnleyland despite his ailment

"The mishap caused complications in his back, which prevented him from performing live. He was transferred to Miami to be treated by his specialists. We thank all the medical personnel in Panama who immediately gathered to offer their care and all the fans who were present for the long-awaited concert."

This isn't the first time that the singer has had to cancel a show in Panama. Last February, the star cancelled a concert due to the pandemic. He also cancelled another show due to feeling dehydrated back in 2015.

Here's hoping Marc steered clear of the rollercoasters on his theme park jaunt!

