Jennifer Lopez's daughter Emme talks close bond with dad Marc Anthony

Jennifer Lopez's daughter Emme became a star in her own right after writing her debut book, Lord Help Me, which hit the shelves at the end of September.

The pre-teen took part in a number of interviews to talk about her children's novel following its release in September, including one with Mario Lopez for Access.

Chatting from inside her bedroom at her family's Manhattan apartment, Emme opened up about her relationship with her parents, Jennifer and Marc Anthony, and was asked who was more likely to say 'yes' to her.

"When you want something, which parent is most likely to say no?" Mario asked, before rephrasing the question. "Who is most likely to say yes when you want something?" he said.

"My dad, for sure," Emme replied.

Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony with daughter Emme

"Dad's with their little girls, my daughter comes to me when she wants something too," Mario agreed.

Emme also praised her mum and dad, telling Mario: "My parents are incredibly proud of me. Extremely. And my mum helped me, she's supported me in every way possible. She helped me, she came with me to the publishing meetings."

Emme with her dad Marc

She added: "My dad is also extremely proud of me. Sadly he couldn't come to any of the meetings but he was there when I did the audiobook."

In an earlier interview with Entertainment Tonight, Emme described Marc as a "loving father".

"He's very funny. He cares about all of us a lot, and he's just a good person," she said.

Marc Anthony with twins Emme and Max

Emme also had a lot of praise for her mum. "Well, my mom is just amazing," she said.

"She's such a powerful human being. It's insane. I don't even know how to explain it. There are so many adjectives that can describe her in so many good ways."

Emme, along with Jennifer, had also appeared on Today with Hoda & Jenna last week, where they opened up about their close relationship to host Hoda Kotb.

When asked about her daily prayers, which were the inspiration behind her book, she said: "I do pray for my mother.

"I usually pray before she does her show and stuff, because she can get hurt in many ways."

