Naga Munchetty shares video from hospital bed - fans react

Thursday saw Naga Munchetty return to hospital following her Achilles injury in 2021, but this time she was in the medical setting for a totally different reason.

Rather than seeking help for her ailment, the BBC Breakfast presenter was in hospital giving blood. In the video she can be seen with the blood-taking device strapped to her arm, saying to the camera: "Giving blood, it's all fine, enjoying it. The point is, we're making a difference, it's painless, it's quick and I'm going to be out of here in 10 minutes."

WATCH: Naga Munchetty shares video from hospital bed

Naga captioned the post: "This takes so little time, yet is so precious. If you're able to give blood, it's a gift like no other."

The star explained that it was the first time in four months she'd given blood, yet in the comments section of her post she told a fan she'd given blood at least 20 times.

Naga's fans left her bundles of praise in the comments, with one follower writing: "Well done Naga, you have a heart of gold," while another said: "Good job Naga. You are a lifesaver."

Naga Munchetty told fans she has given blood 20 times

The official NHS blood donation page, Give Blood NHS sent their appreciation too, commenting: "Thank you so much Naga!"

The NHS blood service often requires blood for hospital patients, and tends to encourage new donors to register and existing donors to book new appointments in order to maintain the stocks needed to save lives of patients in need across the UK.

Naga recently returned to working out following her injury

Those who are fit and healthy and are aged between 17 and 66 (or 70 if you have given blood before) are encouraged to donate.

