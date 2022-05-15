Craig Melvin forced to miss out on celebratory event with Today co-stars due to Covid Get well soon, Craig!

Craig Melvin became the latest host of Today to test positive for Covid, causing him to miss out on a major celebratory event.

The TV star had to sit out of the show's grand 70th anniversary celebration at the Paley Center earlier in the week along with his co-stars.

Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Al Roker, Jenna Bush Hager, Dylan Dreyer, Sheinelle Jones, and several others were part of the event.

However, Craig's presence was felt, as he featured in the star-studded affair virtually, with a photo Savannah shared featuring the group on-stage looking up at their friend while he tuned in from home.

"Yay, Craig was included. Sad he missed it cause he's under the weather. Congrats TODAY!!!!!" a fan wrote, with another saying: "It's really too bad that Craig couldn't be at this [momentous] occasion."

Craig joined his friends virtually for the celebration

Craig got a chance to share an update on his health during the show earlier in the week when he virtually appeared for a chat with some of his co-stars on 3rd Hour of Today.

"Craig, I'm not sure how we convinced you to do a facetime this morning when you're home with Covid and it's 9 o'clock, but how are you doing?" Dylan asked.

"Our producers can be very persuasive," he joked, before revealing that he was doing okay beyond mild symptoms and fatigue, mentioning that he was fully vaccinated and boosted as well.

He mentioned, however, that his entire household had caught the virus, including his wife and two kids, although everyone was doing okay and spending time with each other.

The Today hosts caught up with their co-star while he recovered

"It was great to catch up virtually and chat with my @todayshow family today. Thank you everyone for your well wishes as I rest and recover. I really appreciate it," he wrote alongside a clip of the interview, and immediately was the recipient of lots of love and messages of support from fans and colleagues alike.

