We've been missing Savannah Guthrie from our screens as the Today Show host has needed to take some time off following a coronavirus diagnosis.

On Wednesday, she shared an uplifting update with her fans as she revealed that her isolation period was over, and that because she hadn't been suffering from sickness during her time away, she had been able to enjoy herself. The mom-of-two shared some photos from her time off, including her enjoying some yoga, relaxing with a face mask and lots of enviable fragrances and bubble baths.

Her most surprising photo came from the face mask that she wore while in the tub, with the calming oils covering her face and bringing out the color in her eyes.

She also shared a snippet from when he co-stars checked in with her live on-air, her preparing some pizza in a mini-grill and, quite scarily, a photo of a shark in an aquarium.

"Aaaand I'm back from five days of covid isolation," she wrote. "So blessed that I didn't have much sickness, so it was a golden opportunity to do — nothing!

"Five days of faffing around: sleep, crazy face mask, rediscover yoga, sleep, another face mask, wordle, read, organize, sleep, quordle, binge watch, reheat pizza, scalp treatment (real bored), FaceTime, sunsets and counting the moments til reunion with my sweet babies!!!"

The star shared a message from the tub

Fans were over the moon that Savannah's isolation period was over, and they were quick to comment on how she enjoyed herself during her time away.

One said: "I'm glad you got at least one #aquarium pic in this post. And yay for ur return," while a second shared: "I just love you from your posts, you're the most authentic TV host...and the best mommy!!!!"

A third posted: "So glad you took the time to rest and recover, Savannah!" while a fourth questioned: "Wait, you need to tell us, what did you binge?"

Many others asked about the scalp oil, although sadly Savannah wasn't saying anything on that matter, while her co-star Carson Daly linked her to a video explaining the best ways to reheat pizza.

We can't wait to have Savannah back on our screens

Savannah did it make it to air on Tuesday, albeit virtually as her co-stars wanted to know how she was doing – and she had a surprise appearance confession.

Although she was smiling for the virtual event, Savannah admitted she was "on TV without makeup or even brushing my hair".

The 50-year-old normally has her glam squad at her fingertips for her on-air duties, but had forgone the process while she recovered at home.

