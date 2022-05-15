Carrie Underwood reveals secret behind her toned legs in inspiring new photo The country singer has an incredible figure

Carrie Underwood is often complimented on her toned physique, in particular her legs.

Her fans often comment on just how toned they are in the many outfits she wears on stage during her performances.

It's safe to say that Carrie is pretty proud of her calves too, and in a new Instagram photo she drew attention to just how toned they were - giving thanks to her personal trainer.

In a close-up picture of her legs, Carrie wrote: "Leg day. Yo @eveoverlandfitness, nice work on the calves!"

Eve then shared the photo on her own Instagram account, replying: "It's all you!"

Eve is a regular in Carrie's workout videos and has been an incredible source of support for the star during her fitness journey.

Carrie Underwood shared a new photo highlighting her toned legs

Along with singing, Carrie is a successful healthy living advocate and businesswoman, having founded Fit52 in 2020, which is designed to encourage and support people on their wellness journey, offering a wide range of workout routines that can be done in as little as 30 minutes.

The mother-of-two is also the founder and lead designer of her fitness and lifestyle brand, CALIA by Carrie Underwood, which she launched in 2015.

Carrie often talks about her health and fitness journey and previously gave an insight into her daily diet in an interview with Women's Health.

The country singer often gets complimented on her calves

A typical breakfast for her is a tofu or egg-white scramble, Ezekiel toast, berries and coffee. Lunch is usually a sandwich with Tofurky, tomato, avocado, red onion, spinach and mustard.

Dinner tends to be roasted vegetables and a piece of vegan chicken or a tofu stir-fry, while snacks consist of green smoothies or protein bars.

Like everyone, Carrie has her vices and will allow herself treats too – with red wine being a favourite. The star has a personal trainer but also keeps active running around after her two young children, Isaiah and Jacob.

