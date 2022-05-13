Olivia Rodrigo reveals secret health condition affecting her brain The Good 4 U singer opened up about her health woes

Olivia Rodrigo has revealed that she suffers from a neurological condition known as synesthesia, which causes her to see certain colors when she hears music.

The 19-year-old opened up about her health while getting ready for the Met Gala earlier this month in a behind-the-scenes video for Vogue, in which she admitted she has "minor, baby synesthesia".

Synesthesia is a medical term for a condition that affects the brain and causes a person to experience one of their senses through another unrelated sense simultaneously. For instance, when someone hears music, they see shapes. Or they hear a word or a name and instantly see a color.

In Olivia's case, she revealed that her synesthesia causes her to see different colors when she hears certain music. "I have like, minor baby synesthesia, so when I listen to songs I'll see colors," she told Vogue.

Olivia then revealed the different colors she associates with her debut album, Sour. "Lots of songs on Sour are purple, like Drivers License is purple but Good 4 U is like a purpley-blue."

Olivia kept the theme of purple throughout her album and tour

She added: "Jealousy, Jealously is like bright red. Déjà Vu is like orange and pink and light purple."

Olivia even posed against a purple backdrop for the album's cover art. She added: "I like having purple as the cohesive color throughout the whole Sour era."

Olivia even wore purple to the Met Gala

For her Met Gala outing, Olivia stuck with the purple theme and wore a gorgeous, sparkling purple Versace gown that featured a thigh-high slit which she teamed with sheer purple opera gloves.

"I love Versace so much. If you look at my Pinterest, it's just like so much archive Versace and I've just always been obsessed with them," she said. "And so, I really wanted to wear them for the Met and I'm so happy that I could."

