Jenna Bush Hager makes unbelievable revelation about her experience on the Today Show

Though Jenna Bush Hager started working on the Today Show as a correspondent in 2009, and only joined her co-host Hoda Kotb on 3rd Hour with Hoda and Jenna ten years later in 2019, the star revealed how her work for NBC was destined long before that.

During an exciting celebration at New York City's Paley Center commemorating the whopping 70 years that Today has been broadcasting, all of its current beloved hosts, including Savannah Guthrie, Al Roker, and Carson Daly, got together.

They all opened up about their love for their job and most memorable moments, and Jenna's answer is truly unforgettable.

When asked what the first memory she has of Today is, she confessed that it was long before her position on the show was even on the horizon, before she was even out of elementary school!

The star recalled: "The first memory… is being six-years-old in my grandparents house and listening to Willard Scott do the birthdays, and now I'm part of this incredible family and institution. How?! It's amazing and a dream."

Fans were quick to express how much they loved her presence on the show, writing: "Love Jenna and her family," and: "You rock Jenna," as well as: "Thank you for providing so much joy and laughter to my life."

Today's incredible crew celebrate its anniversary

Jenna was born and raised in Texas, but would spend time in Washington DC at the White House when her grandfather was President when she was eight to twelve-years-old, then permanently moving in when her father became President when she was 20.

While loyal Today viewers have been familiar with the host since first appearing on the show in 2009, she truly left her mark when she joined Hoda in 2019. She joined following Kathy Lee Gifford's eleven year run alongside Hoda.

Hoda and Jenna have become true friends

The two instantly clicked and have become close friends on and off the show, giving off a palpable chemistry and bond episode after episode. Jenna opened up about their friendship recently, insisting their nearly two decade age gap has never gotten in the way.

She endearingly expressed that: "I do think the most interesting people have friends of all ages because number one - like, the things we talk about have nothing to do with our ages… I realize when I'm out, sort of away on the road how much I talk about you. But it's because I like being with you, you know?"

