Al Roker shares touching photo from daughter Courtney's wedding day

Al Roker had reason to celebrate this weekend as he marked his daughter Courtney's birthday and first wedding anniversary.

The devoted father took to Instagram to share a beautiful picture of himself walking Courtney down the aisle on her special day.

The Today star also shared a photograph of himself with Courtney and her husband Wesley Laga.

VIDEO: Al Roker's son celebrates incredible achievement

In the caption, he wrote: "It is hard to believe this beautiful young woman turned... umm... well had a birthday and will be celebrating a year married to @djweslaga. Wow, happy birthday sweetheart."

The couple said "I do" at the Ashford Estate in New Jersey where Al walked Courtney down the aisle in 2021. He couldn’t wait to proudly give away his oldest child but ahead of the nuptials the star admitted he was nervous for one reason.

In an appearance on The Tamron Hall Show, the father-of-three said: "It's an outside wedding, so I am a little nervous about the weather."

Al Roker paid tribute to daughter Courtney on her birthday and wedding anniversary

He then went on to say that he didn't want guests to complain about the weather or compare his daughter's big day to theirs.

"Like, don't make me take you out at my daughter's wedding," he joked. Al also expressed his love for his new son-in-law and described him to Tamron as a "lovely young man".

He said: "They're terrific together, so this is an easy one. If the other two meet folks that are just as nice as Wes with families that are just as nice, then I am a blessed man."

Al Roker's three children and wife Deborah Roberts

The big day saw many of Al's Today co-stars, including Hoda Kotb and Dylan Dreyer, attend, and it looked like a good time was had by all.

Al shares Courtney with his ex-wife Alice Bell. He is also father to daughter Leila and son Nick, who he shares with wife Deborah Roberts.

The family man recently paid tribute to Deborah on Mother's Day, and shared a selection of never-before-seen family photos with all three of his children, to honor the occasion.

