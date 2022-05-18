Brian Austin Green opens up on devastating health battle with ulcerative colitis Girlfriend Sharna Burgess revealed how 'debilitating' it was for him

Brian Austin Green has shared how he is battling ulcerative colitis and has lost over 20lbs.

MORE: Brian Austin Green defends four-year-old son for wearing dresses

The actor appeared on Good Morning America Thursday morning with girlfriend Sharna Burgess, where he opened up on his health issues and called it a "real rough experience".

Loading the player...

WATCH: Brian Austin Green opens up on devastating health battle with ulcerative colitis

"Sharna had never experienced it at all," he shared, with Sharna adding that she had no idea "how debilitating it was until I saw him and watched weight drop off him".

"Not having experienced this type of thing before, and still learning, I was supportive and loving and [like], 'I'm here for you,' and internally fearful for how long does this go on for?" she said.

MORE: DWTS' Brian Austin Green's home with girlfriend Sharna amid Megan Fox divorce

Ulcerative colitis is an inflammatory bowel disease that causes inflammation and ulcers (sores) in your digestive tract, affecting the innermost lining of your large intestine (colon) and rectum.

Brian revealed he had overhauled his diet to help combat some of the symptoms, including avoiding gluten and dairy.

Brian and Sharna met in 2020

"It's really just dietary, like, as long as I can keep things within my system that my body doesn't think I'm poisoning it with, then it doesn't fight back," he said.

"I would eat food, and literally it was like, my body didn't process any of that. So then, when you start playing catch up with, like, staying on top of being hydrated enough, that's such a battle."

In February the pair revealed they are expecting their first baby together.

They are expecting their first baby

The two were pictured in Hawaii, and Sharna put her baby bump on display for the maternity shoot, which saw the 36-year-old dancer bare her growing belly in a white bikini. Brian, 48, rocked a salmon-colored tee, with floral shorts and a straw hat.

Brian is already father to three children with ex-wife Megan Fox; five-year-old son Journey, seven-year-old Bodhi and Noah, nine. He is also dad to 19-year-old son Kassius from a former romance.

Brian and Sharna began dating in October 2020 and were paired together on the ABC dancing show when Brian was a celebrity contestant. He was eliminated early on in a shock double elimination.

They celebrated their one-year anniversary in October 2021, and Brian thanked the dancer for "accepting me in a way I've never been loved before".

Read more HELLO! US stories here