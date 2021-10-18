DWTS' Brian Austin Green's home with girlfriend Sharna amid Megan Fox divorce The Dancing with the Stars contestant lives in Malibu

It's been a busy few weeks for Brian Austin Green, who was competing in Dancing with the Stars with his partner and girlfriend, professional Sharna Burgess. After he left the competition last week, the actor has had more time to enjoy some relaxation time at home – and it's beautiful.

Brian lives in Malibu, California with his three sons Noah, eight, Bodhi, seven, and Journey, five, whom he shares with his ex-wife and Transformers star Megan Fox. Sharna also suggested she and Brian moved in together amid the pandemic, telling People: "We met at a coffee shop, then had a few dates and then we were locked in a house together."

Admitting that the pandemic had also made it easier for them to take their time in the early stages of their romance, she added: "I was grateful for that because it allowed us to really take our time and it was really awesome."

Brian has given his followers several glimpses inside the property on social media, take a look...

Brian Austin Green's kitchen

The Beverly Hills, 90210 star has a sleek green kitchen which he showed off after he and Sharna received a cookie delivery. Their sweet treats were sitting on top of a marble worktop while forest green kitchen cupboards, steel appliances and patterned black and white splashback tiles were visible in the background.

The walls are painted white, there is an American-style fridge to store plenty of food for the family and Brian has added a luxurious finish with gold taps.

Brian has a circular table with grey tops and wooden seats positioned next to the glass-panelled doors which overlook the veranda and swimming pool.

Brian Austin Green's swimming pool

The doting dad posed for a photo with his children in the outdoor swimming pool to mark Father's Day. Large stones lined the patio area behind them while greenery surrounded the white fences.

Fans got a better look at the pool and the outdoor furniture in an action shot that showed the family jumping into the pool back in July 2020.

Brian Austin Green's garden

Elsewhere, Brain has been building a vegetable garden that sits on a patch of grass accessed via a set of stone steps. Raised silver plant pots could be seen underneath the wooden structure, and Brian wrote: "Framing for the vegetable garden almost done :))."

Brian Austin Green's living room

Brian shared a snap of his children asleep on the blue and white patterned sofa, writing: "Masked Singer was a blast!! I was super excited for my kids to watch it with me. Season 5 should be on earlier in LA. They fell asleep after 15 mins." A white shelving unit sat behind the sofa displaying a helmet, ornaments, picture frames and more.

Brian Austin Green's dining room

In his open-plan dining room, Brian has a wooden table where he has positioned a vase of flowers, while a wooden dresser is positioned against one wall.

