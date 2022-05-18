Carol Vorderman shares the secret to her toned glutes: 'It's addictive and enjoyable' The presenter only started her regime last year

Carol Vorderman has long been admired for her toned, peachy posterior – she even won Rear of the Year in 2011 and 2014 – and she just shared exactly how she tones her glutes.

In a pair of Instagram posts, Carol revealed her secret to her curvy bottom. In her first post, Carol shared a video from her home gym, zooming in on various dumbbells and barbells, captioned: "Happy girl. Back on the weights at home as well as in the proper gym."

WATCH: Carol Vorderman has weights in her home gym

In her second post, Carol shared her notes from her exact workout, which included a variety of glute-boosting moves including goblet squats and hip thrusts, both perfect for sculpting and toning her bottom.

Carol's workout showed that she squats with a 10kg weight, performing eight reps three times over. She performs her hip thrusts with a 10kg weight, repeating the move 10 times in three sets – phew!

Carol captioned the insight into her workout with a lengthy description of her love of weightlifting. "I only started with barbells and Olympic plates last year, as when you get older you lose muscle mass rapidly....and I mean RAPIDLY," the star wrote.

Carol Vorderman shared her exact workout routine

"Little did I know that weights are addictive and enjoyable and so good for you. I think it's the numbers thing for me... Watching the numbers grow."

Gabby Logan sent her support to her celebrity friend, writing: "Go Vorders!"

Carol Vorderman keeps her fans updated on her gym routine

Carol's love of weightlifting comes in the same week that Victoria Beckham professed her love of lifting weights too.

Speaking to Grazia, VB revealed she switched up her exercise routine to achieve her rounded bottom, adding lots of squats to her already intense daily workout regime of cardio and planks.

Victoria Beckham credits her toned bottom to weight training

"Squats are a great exercise for working your lower body, and whilst typically associated with strength training, can also be a great addition to cardio training," explains Barrecore trainer Amber Johnson.

While she used to spend 45 minutes running every morning, Victoria said she now focuses on lifting heavy weights five or six days a week.

"I've always been a bit scared of weights, but it turns out I love them," Victoria told Grazia. "I've even got those special gloves to wear! It's good to switch things up and keep your body guessing. I've got so much more muscle tone now."

