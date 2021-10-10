Brian Austin Green's terrifying health battle in his own words The actor is competing in the latest season of Dancing with the Stars

Dancing with the Stars' Brian Austin Green faced a petrifying health scare back in 2014 after being involved in a car accident.

Brian and his then wife Megan Fox were involved in the incident after a drunk driver smashed into their car, and the actor felt thankful to be alive, but suffered from vertigo as a result.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 star opened up about the accident during his appearance on The Masked Singer in 2020.

VIDEO: Dancing with the Stars reveal latest elimination

He said as part of his clues: "I had a terrifying episode that really scrambled my brain. I could barely walk or talk. But I'm a fighter and I defeated my invisible predator. Now I'm at a crossroads in life. The thing that keeps me going is my herd."

At the time of the accident, Brian and Megan's young children were in the back of the car, but luckily were not injured.

Brian Austin Green suffered vertigo after a car crash in 2014

Thankfully, Brian has made a recovery and is putting his best foot forward each week on Dancing with the Stars, where he has been partnered with his real-life girlfriend Sharna Burgess.

The couple met during the pandemic after going for a coffee date, and quickly moved in together to isolate. "

We met at a coffee shop, then had a few dates and then we were locked in a house together," Sharna told People.

Brian is smitten with Sharna, and she is the very reason he is taking part on Dancing with the Stars.

"I'm doing Dancing with the Stars because of my girlfriend Sharna," he said. "I am unbelievably excited to share with him something I love so deeply," Sharna added.

Brian with his girlfriend and dance partner Sharna Burgess

The couple are now preparing for Disney Week on the dance show and were pictured looking loved-up at Disneyland over the weekend in a sweet photo shared on the official DWTS' Instagram account.

On Monday's show, the pair will transform into Disney characters for their latest dance routine, with Brian portraying Captain Barbossa from Pirates of the Caribbean.

