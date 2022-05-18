Catherine Zeta-Jones shares secret to her fit physique at 52

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Catherine Zeta-Jones shared an insight into her fitness routine on Monday with a gorgeous workout photo.

MORE: Catherine Zeta-Jones' stylish home could be a museum in new photo

The actress, 52, posed in an all-grey workout wear ensemble, sitting on an exercise mat in what looks like an empty exercise studio, captioning the photo: "Plans for today include dancing around in my @casazetajones shoes because they’re that comfy!"

Loading the player...

WATCH: Catherine Zeta-Jones shows off her figure as she practises yoga

Catherine was promoting her footwear range in the photo, but her fans were preoccupied with the star's appearance, with comments flooding in saying how beautiful she looks.

MORE: Catherine Zeta-Jones shows off her toned figure in crop top

READ: Catherine Zeta-Jones films in jaw-dropping garden - and it's paradise

Fans of the actress will be aware of her passion for dance. She has previously spoken about her passion for dance as a way to keep fit, telling The Telegraph: "I have a ballet barre in my gym.

"I turn the music up so loud that the walls are pulsating, and I go for it for an hour. I also hula-hoop, walk on the treadmill, do the elliptical [machine]. I try to keep the whole body working."

Catherine Zeta-Jones says she dances around in her star-print shoes

Dance is a great workout to take on as we head into our fifties and beyond. "Dance and dance-based workouts generally put less stress on the joints than activities such as HIIT, and they're great for improving co-ordination and balance, which is super-important as we age, says Claire Burlison, founder of dance workout Clubbercise Fitness.

As well as dance, the star has spoken about her love of yoga, treating fans to clips of herself contorting her body into tricky poses.

MORE: Catherine Zeta-Jones' fans stunned as she skinny dips in lavish indoor pool - watch

Catherine is extremely varied when it comes to her exercise habits. In an interview with W magazine, the mother-of-two revealed that her exercise routine involves "swimming, tennis, Peloton, my home gym and tap dancing".

Outdoor pursuits are on the agenda too, with Catherine and her husband Michael Douglas partaking in a spot of cross-country skiing in the winter.

To dance around like Catherine, snap up her much-loved star print shoes

Sky sneakers, £45.50/$58, Butterfly Twists

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.