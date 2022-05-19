Dick Van Dyke's health routine at 96 will seriously surprise you The Mary Poppins actor is the same age as the Queen

Her Majesty's health woes have seen her miss several public engagements and have led to concerns over whether she'll be well enough to attend her platinum jubilee celebrations next month.

While at 96, nobody is expecting the Queen to keep up her schedule from her younger years, fellow nonagenarian Dick Van Dyke proved he's as sprightly as ever, with the Mary Poppins actor stepping out in his gym gear in Malibu on Wednesday, leading fans to question how the star is still so active at the grand old age of 96.

WATCH: Dick Van Dyke shares his daily workout routine

Dick Van Dyke reportedly exercises every single day to stay on top form, performing a routine of crunches and leg raises.

In a clip from 2021, while performing his ab crunches, Dick, who has boundless energy, said: "All you old guys out there, listen to me, you can keep going, I'm still dancing and singing."

Indeed, dancing has formed a big part of Dick Van Dyke's career and in 2018, when he starred in the reboot of Mary Poppins, the star opted to take on the hardest dance routine offered to him. "I had to prove I could do it, I was 91," he said.

Dick Van Dyke has continued dancing into his nineties

Dancing could be the key to Dick Van Dyke's clean bill of health. Boogying is certainly a good exercise to keep at as we get older, as trainer to the stars Monique Eastwood explains: "Dance is a great way to work out as you age because it encourages you to engage your brain and your body simultaneously and continuously," she said.

"The multidirectional moves in dance are a great way to challenge the core muscles, as they are constantly being stimulated during the movement sequences," Monique, who trains with Dick Van Dyke's Mary Poppins Returns costar Emily Blunt, shared.

Dick Van Dyke performs ab exercises every day

"Dance also has a focus on different movement patterns; therefore your brain is having to constantly remember the moves and also focus on the coordination skills to do each movement correctly."

While we know the Queen rode her horses well into her nineties, she had to retire from the saddle and it's not known if she partakes in any other exercises at present.

