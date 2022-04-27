Halle Berry loves a bold look, and her latest outfit choice couldn't have been bolder as she headed out in a sparkly jumpsuit.

The Die Another Day star was hanging out in the beach in the show-stopping number that was incredibly low-slung, baring nearly the entirety of her chest. The sequinned number perfectly highlighted all of her curves as she added some tan pumps to finish the look off. She brought a strong accessories game with her with plenty of rings and a cross necklace.

WATCH: Halle Berry walks on the wild side in daring dress

In a further two shots, she cast more attention to her necklace, as she posted two zoomed-in photos that captured it in picture-perfect quality.

Halle summed up our thoughts exactly as she captioned the post: "Life ain't always perfect but this damn jumpsuit is."

And fans were quick to respond as many posted strings of flame emojis to show their admiration at the gorgeousness of the post.

What a show-stopper!

"All kinds of yesssssssssssss," enthused one, while a second added: "Broke my phone," and a third said: "Sheeeeeesssshhhhh!!!!"

A fourth commented: "It is in fact perfect!!!" and a fifth penned: " O h my goodness, silver fox platinum beautiful embodiment of perfection always said you got that shimmer glowing, you are just the perfect storm!"

The Oscar winner stunned earlier this month when she shared a snap of herself wearing tiny, high-cut black bikini bottoms and a billowing sheer black cover-up.

Halle always stuns with her flawless looks

Always one to add a quirky twist to her ensembles, Halle accessorised with retro lace, fingerless mittens and diamante cat-eye sunglasses.

The stunning mother-of-two likely predicted the impact she would have and had fun with her pose - the knowing smile said it all.

The incredible outfit sent her fans into overdrive because her entire look paid homage to many of the characters she is famous for playing.

Her new white-blond highlights were reminiscent of her character Storm's hair in X-Men. Her feline shades and raised hand were unmistakably 2004's Catwoman and who could forget her beach entrance as Jinx in Die Another Day.

