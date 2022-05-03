Carol Vorderman shares wacky wellness routine that keeps her looking and feeling incredible The presenter shared her tricks for age-defying looks

It's no secret that Carol Vorderman works hard for her fit physique, often going on 12-mile hikes of a weekend, but the former Countdown presenter revealed there's more to her wellness regime than a healthy exercise schedule.

MORE: Carol Vorderman wows fans with hiking photos alongside lookalike daughter

Taking to Instagram on Monday the star revealed the unusual wellness routine she indulges in, which includes infrared saunas, compressions trousers and cold-water therapy. The 61-year-old told her followers: "Just spent a lovely afternoon at @lovelivelighthealinghub. Had an infrared sauna which is meant to be good for all sorts of things with "green light for healing". Followed by a FREEZE THE FEAR OUCH cold shower and the pressotherapy leg massaging pants. Omg they are just amazing. Make you feel so light. Happy days."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Carol Vorderman glows in new bikini video

So what do all of Carol's treatments actually do?

RELATED: Selena Gomez, Gwyneth Paltrow & Lady Gaga swear by an infrared sauna

SEE: Carol Vorderman shares wow-worthy post-marathon photos in the snow

Infrared saunas are loved by many celebrities, including supermodel Elle Macpherson and popstars Lady Gaga and Selena Gomez, as well as queen of wellness herself Gwyneth Paltrow.

Infrared saunas help rid the body of toxins, support the immune system and improve whole-body circulation.

Carol Vorderman shared this selfie from her infrared sauna session

They are also used for stress relief and have been proven to reduce cortisol, the stress hormone.

MORE: Carol Vorderman talks about overwhelming 'deep depression'

They're just as hot as traditional Swedish saunas, just without the dry heat, and can even improve flexibility and help muscle healing – ideal if you've been on a long walk like Carol often has.

Infrared saunas can help with muscle recovery post-exercise

As for the cold water therapy element of Carol's treatment schedule – if you've been watching Freeze The Fear, you'll know a hit of freezing water can help with everything from easing anxiety to improving circulation, reducing water retention and clearing brain fog.

The compression trousers Carol wore also help with reducing water retention, and are loved by fellow celebs including Zoe Ball and Louise Redknapp.

MORE: Frankie Bridge, Louise Redknapp & more love these slimming trousers - here's what you need to know

These funny-looking, but undeniably effective trousers, are filled with air chambers that inflate and deflate, mimicking a lymphatic drainage massage.

Carol donned a pair of compression trousers during her wellness session

The massage action of the chambers inflating and deflating increases circulation to rid the body of waste for lighter, more toned-looking legs.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.