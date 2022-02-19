Halle Berry looks incredible in slinky cut-out swimsuit

Halle Berry shared a series of stunning swimsuit photos to celebrate the return of her 'Fitness Friday' Instagram franchise with personal trainer Peter Lee Thomas.

The Oscar-winning actress, 55, looked unreal in the throwback snaps, which showed her running along the beach with her PT and close friend, laughing and joking together. The Bruised star modeled a striking beige swimsuit with daring cut-outs on the sides highlighting her amazing abs. She wore her hair down in tousled, beachy waves and sported minimal makeup for the shoot.

Meanwhile, Peter, who is a trainer to the stars, martial artist, and actor, displayed his seriously defined six-pack in a pair of black swimming trunks.

Halle explained in the caption: "Guess what? #FitnessFriday is coming BACK y’all!!! @peterleethomas and I have been off working and we haven’t been together in a while … but we’re back, ready to give you more Fitness Friday fun and tips and continue to encourage you along your fitness journey!

Halle looked amazing in a cut-out swimsuit

"Head over to @respin NEXT FRIDAY for our first workout. No excuses… you got a week to get ready! Let’s reSpin our fit together! Happy Fitness Friday!"

Halle introduced the concept of Fitness Friday to her fans back in 2018, revealing that she would be sharing something about fitness every single week in the hopes of inspiring and motivating them.

The Oscar-winning actress was joined by personal trainer Peter Lee Thomas

Admitting that her toned physique was in part down to genetics and her gymnast background, she said Peter had helped her overhaul her approach to fitness, going as far as to say he had changed her life.

She said: "With his help, I have learned so much about fitness and nutrition and I’m excited to share it with all of you. He’s taught me boxing, self defense, and much more. Not only am I in the best shape of my life, but I can actually defend myself and most importantly... my children! As a woman there is nothing more empowering."

The actress certainly looks the picture of health and happiness. Sign us up, Halle!