Bridgerton star Ruby Barker shares health update from hospital: 'I've been really unwell for a really long time' The actress plays Marina Thompson in Bridgerton

Bridgerton actress Ruby Barker took to Instagram on Thursday to share that she's in hospital after struggling with her mental health.

Talking to the camera, she said: "I've been really unwell for a really long time, and I want to be honest with everybody that I have been struggling. I'm in hospital at the minute, I'm going to be discharged soon and hopefully get to continued with my life, I'm going take a break for myself."

WATCH: Bridgerton star Ruby Barker speaks candidly about her mental health

Ruby urged her fans to seek help, saying: "If you are struggling, do yourself a favour, take a break and don't be so hard on yourself.

While the star didn't say what she was struggling with, he did share: "I have a diagnosis and I'll talk to you about that another time. I can't carry on the way that I've been carrying on."

She went on to thank Netflix and Bridgerton's creator Shonda Rhimes for "saving [her]" and giving her the opportunity.

Ruby Barker thanked Netflix for helping her mental health

Ruby was due to appear in the stage show of Running With Lions, but pulled out due to ill health, explaining in her video: "I got Covid and was really struggling with my mental health and couldn't go on with the show."

Ruby's fans rushed to send their support, with one writing: "Thank you so so much for your transparency. It is so important. I'm so glad you are better," while another penned: "Thank you for being honest and transparent. Thank you for showing us what it means to take care of yourself and your mental health."

Ruby Barker is taking a break for her mental health

Ruby appeared in just one episode of Bridgerton's second season, and it's unclear whether she will appear in season three.

We're sending the star our love during this trying time.

