Pink hospitalised with stroke-like symptoms: 'It was terrifying'

Singer Pink opened up about her mental health, explaining she used to have such bad panic attacks she thought she was having a stroke.

Speaking as part of the Child Mind Institute's Dare To Share campaign, Pink said: "In my early twenties I used to get pretty awful panic attacks, I didn't know what was happening, I didn't have anyone to talk to about it and I didn't know what to do, I'd feel like I was having strokes, with stroke symptoms. It was terrifying."

WATCH: Pink shares stroke-like symptoms

The star shared that she used to go to hospital when she had panic attacked. "I'd sit in the emergency room parking lot in my car and wait until I felt better, or else I'd go in."

The mum-of-two explained she had a number of EKGS, which record the electrical signal from the heart to check for heart conditions, which always came back clear. "They'd say I was imagining it and it was all in my head," Pink shared.

Pink said she eventually started seeing a therapist, which helped her learn steps on how to take care of herself, admitting: "I'd never been taught how to take care of myself."

Pink said she has a spiritual toolbox to ease her panic attacks

The singer shared that she now has a spiritual toolbox she reaches for in times of struggle, which includes physical items such as candles, incense and crystals. Pink also says meditation is part of her toolbox.

"I started developing ways to take care of me and my heart and head," she continued. "Writing songs saved my life." She also shared that writing in a journal, writing poetry, exercising, eating healthily and cooking have helped her to heal.

Pink encouraged her fans to talk to someone amid mental heath issues

"Now I know when I'm getting lost, I reach under my bed, get out my spiritual toolbox, light my incense take a bath, and I breathe," Pink concluded. "I encourage you to write, talk to someone and start building your own spiritual toolbox.

"From being a very afraid woman, it does get better and there are beautiful moments waiting for you."

