Nicola Coughlan shares reaction to Bridgerton season 3 news following backlash

Nicola Coughlan has shared a message on Instagram following the news that her character Penelope Featherington, and Colin Bridgerton, will be taking centre stage for Bridgerton season three.

Commenting on the announcement on Bridgerton's official Instagram account, she wrote: "So excited and so excited to share everything we have in store," accompanied by three love heart emojis.

WATCH: Bridgerton season two clip of Colin and Penelope

Her fans were quick to reply, with one writing: "@nicolacoughlan it would be great to watch first kiss [between] Penelope and Colin," while another person added: "Polin will have her story very well told by you and Luke, I love you, I’m looking forward to it."

The new series will be about Colin and Penelope

The announcement read: "Dearest Readers, It is only fair that in this author's third year chronicling the marriage mart, Mayfair's social season should find its focus on a third son... as well as a third daughter.

"This author can confirm that the upcoming season shall follow none other than the budding relationship with Mr Colin Bridgerton and one Miss Penelope Featherington. With Penelope's days as a wallflower wearing thin, will she finally take bloom? Time will tell, and as always, so will this author."

Nicola opened up about how much she is looking forward to season three

While viewers are fans of Penelope and Colin, the news has received some backlash from fans of the show, who expected the series to follow the book order, meaning that Benedict's love story would come next. One person wrote: "Guys, I know a lot of us are disappointed that Benedict and Sophie aren’t going to be the focus of Season 3, but don't attack Nicola and Luke N. They didn’t make the decision. They are just actors playing their roles."

