Everything you need to know about Ant Mcpartlin's health battles The Britain's Got Talent star has always been open with fans

As one-half of TV's best-loved presenting duos, Ant Mcpartlin has barely been off our screens over the years alongside best friend Declan Donnelly.

READ: Real reason Ant McPartlin moved away from best friend Declan Donnelly

The only notable time the 46-year-old Britain's Got Talent star took a break was in 2018, after a high-profile drink driving accident forced him to take time away from his career to enter rehab for his addictions.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ant and Dec have fans in stitches with 'crying' video

At the time, Ant said: "My recovery is going very well and for that to continue, having spoken to Dec and ITV, I have made the decision to take the rest of the year off."

LOOK: Declan Donnelly's luxurious home with wife Ali has almost tripled in value – see inside

SEE: Ant McPartlin's wife Anne-Marie Corbett looks incredible in first wedding photos

As well as his 2018 break, the star has battled other health woes over his long and impressive career.

Chronic knee pain

Ant Mcpartline wore a knee brace post-surgery

Ant injured his right knee in 2014 on Saturday Night Takeaway on Tour while doing a Riverdance routine, which left him in agony.

MORE: Inside Saturday Night Takeaway star Ant McPartlin's £6million home with wife Anne-Marie

He said at the time: "I'd played football and golf and the knee had started creaking, but the dance did the damage. The meniscus had torn. I had to go in for a routine operation.

Ant's knee began hurting during golf

"I came out and was still in pain days, weeks and months after. They injected steroids but nothing helped it. That was the start of the prescribed painkillers."

Multiple knee surgeries

The presenter underwent surgery in 2015 to fix the issue with his knee, which worsened the injury, resulting in a hairline fracture.

The fracture turned into a two cm hole in the bone, which meant he was in constant pain while his leg was in a brace.

READ: Ant McPartlin praises doctor who helped him battle painkiller addiction

He said: "We looked at scans and the docs said, 'You're a 41-year-old man but it looks like the knee of a 60-year-old.'

In 2017, Ant had a second surgery to fix his knee, telling The Sun: "It's a very painful operation. They physically break your bone. They’ve broken the tibia and moved it across to realign my leg to stop the pressure."

Ant's knee has given him trouble over the years

Painkiller addiction

Ant shared that he battled with a two-year addiction to painkillers following his knee operation in 2015.

It was for his addiction to the pills, along with alcohol dependency, that the presenter entered rehab after his 2018 car crash. The star said he was hooked on OxyContin and tramadol following his operations.

MORE: Ant McPartlin opens up to Kate Middleton about previous addiction problems at campaign launch

To this day Ant is unable to take prescription medication due to his addiction, but he has new ways to manage the pain.

Dec always supports Ant through his struggles

"I even do yoga now, I’ve got my own yoga mat now. I eat well. I've lost a stone. I can now do non-weight bearing stuff with my legs, like Pilates, weights, lots of yoga, bike and stretching."

SEE: Ant McPartlin's engagement ring for Anne-Marie cost 6x average salary

"I'm off everything now. Just your basic paracetamol and coping with the pain. I'm still in pain but managing it a lot better," he told the paper.

Ant McPartlin's ADHD diagnosis

At the age of 43, Ant was diagnosed with ADHD. He found out he had the condition while undergoing tests in rehab.

Chatting to The Sun about his ADHD diagnosis, he said: "I was so thoroughly examined and diagnosed, I found stuff out about me I hadn’t addressed for years."

RELATED: Ant McPartlin reveals shock at discovering undiagnosed health condition

The star continued: "There are a lot of links to alcohol dependency, which I studied a lot when I was away."

We're so happy for Ant that he's healthy and well once more, and we look forward to having him on our screens for years to come.

Celebrate the Jubilee with HELLO! Shop our special products here.