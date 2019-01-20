Ant McPartlin reveals shock at discovering undiagnosed health condition The star has spoken out following his TV comeback

After Ant McPartlin was involved in a highly public drink-driving incident last year, the TV personality underwent vigorous examinations, which led to him finding out about an undiagnosed mental health condition at the age of 43. Chatting to The Sun, Ant revealed that he had been diagnosed with ADHD. He said: "I never knew that until afterwards. I was so thoroughly examined and diagnosed, I found stuff out about me I hadn’t addressed for years." The star continued: "There are a lot of links to alcohol-dependency, which I studied a lot when I was away." Ant also reflected on the struggles that others will be facing, and wanted to talk about his diagnosis to help. "There will be so many others who will be struggling and my heart goes out to them. If they can get anything from what I went through then it's, 'It’s OK to not be OK,'" he said.

Ant McPartlin has been diagnosed with ADHD

Ant was visibly overwhelmed on Friday when he returned to Britain's Got Talent after almost a year-long absence from the television. His co-host Declan Donnelly introduced him to the audience at the London Palladium, who said: "We’ve got the judges back, the golden buzzer is back, and someone else is back. My co-host for the series, would you please welcome... Mr Ant McPartlin." Ant received cheers from his fans in the audience and judges Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden and David Walliams. Addressing the crowds, he said: "Hello everyone. Oh god, I’m really really emotional now. I’ve missed you all. As for you (pointing at Dec) I’ve missed you."

Ant and Dec were reunited on BGT on Friday

He continued: "Thank you very much, what a warm welcome. What a great show to come back to, I’m thrilled, I’m over the moon. Shall we move on before I cry?" Simon was equally happy to see Ant back on stage, and told him: "Ant welcome back. We missed you; it wasn’t the same. I mean even though Dec was brilliant, it still wasn’t the same. It would be like me not being with David, I would be happy, but not happy - if that makes sense. So on behalf of all of us, welcome back, we’re family. (Turns to audience) You are family!"

