Elton John reveals real reason he was pictured using a wheelchair – fans show support

Elton John has opened up about his health after fans feared for his well-being following photos of him in a wheelchair.

The 74-year-old was pictured being pushed in a wheelchair at Leipzig Airport in Germany earlier this week, but Elton has reassured fans that he is in "top health" in a statement he shared on Instagram on Thursday.

Elton explained: "I want to thank all my fans for reaching out to ask about my health, after the tabloids ran a silly story about my 'looking frail' in a wheelchair.

"The true story is that I'm in top health, loving my shows and playing and singing at my very best. I give 100% every night and never want to disappoint, especially after everyone has waited so long to get back to seeing shows. Your response to every show has been phenomenal and I’m loving every minute of it."

He added: "After another rousing 2.5 hour show, we arrived at Leipzig airport just before curfew, to find part of the airport had closed. It was an extremely long walk to get to the plane, so my team kindly laid on a wheelchair so I could rest my hip after doing the show. That's all folks.

Elton shared several photos of himself on stage

"Last night was another blockbuster show in Bern and I'm looking forward to seeing everyone at this weekend’s sold-out show in Milan. Thanks for all your kind words of support! Love, Elton xx."

Fans rushed to send their support and were delighted to hear that Elton is feeling fit amid several recent health issues.

"Oh thank God for your health!!! We love you very much! Take care of yourself! And you are simply the best! Thank you! God bless you forever!" replied one.

Elton is on his final ever tour

A second said: "Bless you, Elton! Long May you rock! Love you madly." A third added: "I can 100% attest to the fact that Sir Elton is in great health - he was superb when I saw him in Lexington just shy of 8 weeks ago!!! Thank you Sir Elton for a fantastic concert."

Elton is currently on his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, which is his final ever tour, but will make an appearance at the Queen's Platinum Jubilee concert at Buckingham Palace on Saturday in a pre-recorded performance.

