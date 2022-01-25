Elton John cancels tour dates after COVID diagnosis

Sir Elton John has been forced to cancel his shows in Dallas after the Rocket Man singer confirmed that he had come down with COVID-19.

The 74-year-old took to his Instagram Stories to break the news, as he revealed: "Hi everyone, wanted to send a message to let you know that I have contracted COVID and so have had to reschedule my shows in Dallas. If you have tickets, you'll be contacted with the new dates really soon."

He added: "It's always a massive disappointment to move shows and I'm so sorry to anyone who's been inconvenienced by this but I want to keep myself and my team safe."

Thankfully, he was defiant in the face of the virus, as he continued: "Fortunately, I'm fully vaccinated and boosted and my symptoms are mild so I'm fully expecting to be able to make the Arkansas shows this weekend.

"As always, thank you for your love and support and I can't wait to see you all soon!"

Elton's news means that his shows scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday will be postponed. We hope you get well soon Elton!

The singer isn't the only one who had had to postpone shows due to the influence of COVID-19, with Adele having to do the same last week.

Elton revealed that he'd tested positive for COVID on his social media

In an emotional and tearful video, she broke down as she apologized to fans and admitted she was "embarrassed".

Sat in a hotel room wearing a black jumper and no make-up the superstar was unable to stop the tears as she revealed that they have "been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID, half my crew and team has COVID right now, and it's impossible to finish the show".

"I can't give you what I have right now, I am gutted and I am sorry it's last minute," she continued, before promising to reschedule all of the dates. "We've been awake for over 30 hours trying to figure it out but we've run out of time."

Elton's farewell tour has sadly been hit before due to the singer's health issues. Back in September, he had to postpone the tour after he revealed he had been in "considerable pain and discomfort" after a nasty fall left him with a damaged hip.

At the time, he said: "It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that I am forced to reschedule the 2021 dates of my Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour in Europe and the UK to 2023."

The musician is currently in the midst of his Farewell Tour

Explaining his injury, he continued: "At the end of my summer break I fell awkwardly on a hard surface and have been in considerable pain and discomfort in my hip ever since.

"Despite intensive physio and specialist treatment, the pain has continued to get worse and is leading to increasing difficulties moving.

"I have been advised to have an operation as soon as possible to get me back to full fitness and make sure there are no long-term complications."

He added: "I will be undertaking a program of intensive physiotherapy that will ensure a full recovery and a return to full mobility without pain."

