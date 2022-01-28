Al Roker praised for heartfelt tribute to Elton John after COVID-19 diagnosis The Today star was applauded by fans

Al Roker was inundated with loving messages from his fans after he paid a heartfelt tribute to Sir Elton John following his COVID-19 diagnosis.

The Today show star posted a short video on Instagram to let the Rocketman hitmaker know he was in his thoughts after he was forced to cancel a string of tour dates earlier this week – and his kind words went down a storm with his followers.

Speaking while getting in a quick workout on his treadmill, Al said: "We're thinking about Sir Elton John who had to cancel his concerts recently because of covid. We love you Sir Elton [blows kiss]. Love to David and the boys as well."

Captioning the clip, Al added: "Sending love to @eltonjohn who had to postpone some concerts due to a bout with #covid."

Fans were quick to react, with one commenting: "We love you, Al!! You are a caring friend." A second said: "Mr. Roker, you are a class act to include Elton John's family!"

A third added: "You're such an inspiration," and a fourth remarked: "Love you, Al! You are the epitome of a good man!"

Elton was forced to postpone some tour dates

Al's post comes after Elton revealed he had tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday. The 74-year-old took to his Instagram Stories to break the news, as he revealed: "Hi everyone, wanted to send a message to let you know that I have contracted COVID and so have had to reschedule my shows in Dallas. If you have tickets, you'll be contacted with the new dates really soon."

Fans have been looking forward to the tour ever since Elton first announced it in 2018. Titled the Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour - The Final Tour, he had planned to take his music around the world one final time.

However, due to the pandemic and ongoing health issues, the tour was pushed back on various occasions.

