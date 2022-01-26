Elton John's husband David Furnish's heartfelt tribute to star just days before devastating Covid setback The star has had to push back his farewell tour more than once

Elton John's husband David Furnish might have celebrated the singer's return to the stage a little too soon. David initially delighted his followers last week by sharing a new picture of Elton back on stage ahead of his farewell tour, which kicked off last Wednesday in New Orleans.

David unknowingly foreshadowed the devastating setback the tour would eventually go through. He captioned the heartfelt Instagram post: "Last night, Elton and his amazing band (minus one COVID-positive keyboard player) returned to the stage after a 22-month hiatus."

Elton's long awaited return to the stage was unfortunately short lived, as the legendary singer tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday. The 74-year-old took to his Instagram Stories to break the news, as he revealed: "Hi everyone, wanted to send a message to let you know that I have contracted COVID and so have had to reschedule my shows in Dallas. If you have tickets, you'll be contacted with the new dates really soon."

Fans have been looking forward to the tour since Elton first announced it in 2018. Titled the Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour - The Final Tour, he had planned to take his music around the world one final time. However, due to the pandemic and ongoing health issues, the tour was pushed back on various occasions.

Ever the supportive husband, during one of the first tour cancellations, David said at the HELLO! Inspiration Awards: "Your health has to come first and I don't think he would have been able to finish the tour if he wasn't going to go in and have the hip surgery done so I'm actually really relieved and excited," he continued.

Speaking of the first and only performance of the farewell tour, David wrote on Instagram: "It was a brilliant return to form, and the New Orleans audience were grateful and wildly enthusiastic."

