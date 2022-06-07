Adam Sandler causes concern with black eye during GMA appearance The actor explained has appeared on TV with a black eye on a number of occasions

Adam Sandler worried fans when he appeared on Good Morning America sporting a nasty-looking black eye.

The actor explained how he sustained the injury – and it might not be what you’re expecting. "I was in bed, in the middle of the night and, you know how they tuck in your sheets at the bottom, some people? Somebody tucked in the sheets too much and I had my phone in the middle of the bed. I kicked my feet up to untuck it, the phone went flying, hit me in the head," Adam explained.

The accident left the star with a nasty cut on his face, but he said he didn’t deal with the injury right away.

"I refused to acknowledge it," he continued. "I felt blood. I said, 'There's something going on but I gotta sleep.' Kept sleeping and woke up and then...."

Adam Sandler has sported a black eye on TV several times before

The actor went on to say he finds his injury quite cool, but acknowledges the way got his back eye was definitely not cool.

This isn’t the first time Adam has appeared on TV with a black eye – in fact, it's a fairly common occurrence.

Adam Sandler in 2011 with Jennifer Aniston - and a black eye!

In 2014, he had a black eye during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon with his Blended costar Drew Barrymore.

He jokingly blamed the injury on Drew, saying it happened backstage before the talk show appearance.

Plus, the actor walked the red carpet with Jennifer Aniston in 2011 sporting a black eye - here's wishing him a speedy recovery from his injuries!

