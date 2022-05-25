Robin Roberts delivers 'painful and difficult' message in the wake of nationwide tragedy The ABC anchor was all choked up

Robin Roberts left her fans in tears as she took to social media the morning after the horrific Texas school shooting.

The Good Morning America host shared her morning wisdom video ahead of her appearance on the show, and couldn't help acknowledging the pain that many people were waking up to.

VIDEO: GMA's Robin Roberts delivers bad news live on air

"Good morning, glam fam, and I know that it is a difficult morning, and we're so glad you're here with us for the morning message," she said.

She then delivered her message about processing and moving forward from things that shake us and as she recited the prayer, she started getting choked up and tried not to let the emotion overwhelm her.

"Good morning…we know this is a painful and difficult morning for many. #GlamFam and I would like to share some #WednesdayWisdom with you," she shared.

Many of her fans were left heartbroken as they too responded with appreciation for Robin and acknowledged how much the prayer meant to them.

Robin shared an emotional morning message and prayer

"Thank you Robin! I needed to hear this today, it's a very sad morning. This country needs so many prayers," one wrote, with another saying: "Praying for all the families today."

A third even added: "Amen! A dear friend of mine passed away yesterday and this was powerful!" to which Robin kindly responded: "Sending you my condolences."

The host addressed the matter on the morning news show as well along with her co-stars George Stephanopoulos and Michael Strahan.

"A small Texas city is in shock," she said. "Our nation is reliving this nightmare nearly a decade after those young students in Sandy Hook were killed."

The GMA hosts found the tragedy difficult to even report on

The morning consisted of an emotional news breakdown from the three along with Amy Robach, who was present at the site of the tragedy, also connecting to the hospital where some of the victims were being treated.

