Piers Morgan shares health update amid Long Covid battle - fans all say the same thing

Talk TV host Piers Morgan took to Instagram to share he'd reached a health milestone in his journey with Long Covid.

Sharing a photo of himself with his personal trainer, Olympian Sarah Lindsay, the presenter wrote: "Back in the gym game for first time in nearly a year. (Thanks, Long Covid, you will be very un-sorely missed)." Piers caught Covid in July 2021.

WATCH: Piers Morgan shows off his muscles at the gym

Sarah shared the photo too, captioning it: "I can’t believe torturing Piers Morgan is my actual job. Finally fully recovered from Long Covid, he was back smashing the weights again."

Piers' followers were quick to comment on the post, with professional golfer Andrew Johnston quipping: "Stop skipping leg day," to which Piers replied: "They’re proper athlete legs."

Others joked about Piers' legs too, with one fan commenting: "Piers, you need to hit legs once in a while," and another saying: "You need a leg day fella. Those pins!"

Piers Morgan was back in the gym for the first time in a year

Other followers congratulated Piers on his fitness milestone, writing: "That's fantastic news! Delighted for you," while another said: "Hardest one is the first day back. Good effort."

While Piers has been absent from the gym for the past 12 months, he has been working hard on his Peloton at home, and prior to having Covid, the star used to regularly work out with Sarah Lindsay.

Piers and Sarah worked out together before Piers caught Covid

He posted a sweaty snap of himself weight training with Sarah, with fans questioning if he'd been working out as hard as he claimed.

One fan said: "How much water have you poured over your head for the sweat Piers?" followed by laughing emojis.

