Love Island fitness secrets: everything Davide does to sculpt his body Love Island's Davide turned heads when he arrived in the villa

Love Island contestant Davide Sanclimenti is one of the most seriously sculpted islanders we've ever seen step into the famous villa, so it's no surprise he has a seriously intense workout regime.

SEE: All you need to know about Love Island's Davide

Since he's been on the show, we've been wowed by his pull-up performance and impressed by his ability to squat with fellow contestant Ekin-Su on his back, but what did he do pre-show to get in such impressive shape?

Loading the player...

WATCH: HELLO! gives an exclusive look around the new Love Island villa

We took a deep dive on his Instagram to find out how Davide works out – and the answer? He seriously mixes up his workouts, from intense cardio to weight lifting.

Battle rope workouts

Davide works up a sweat with battle ropes

Battle ropes combine an intense cardio workout with elements of weight-lifting, to provide a fat-burning, strengthening workout in one go. Battle rope workouts help build muscle endurance, power and strength in the body.

Battle rope workouts are low impact too, which makes them ideal for combining with other higher impact exercises such as running.

Boxing workouts

Davide dabbles in boxing workouts

Davide takes after former Love Islander Tommy Fury in his love of boxing. It's another exercise with multiple benefits, including whole-body strength, improved cardiovascular endurance and toned arms, legs, back and shoulders.

Weight training

Davide can lift seriously heavy weights

One look at Davide's muscular build and you can tell he's no stranger to the weights section of the gym. He's impressed his fellow islanders with his ability in the villa gym pumping iron and squatting heavy weights (along with squatting with Ekin-Su on his back!)

Davide showed off his squatting ability

Weight training not only makes you stronger, but also helps to burn calories more efficiently.

While you might imagine a sweaty cardio session is best for torching calories, weight training is fundamental as it can support your metabolism. Building muscles helps you burn calories faster at rest, plus you keep on burning calories for hours after your workout.

Davide strips off in the Love Island villa

Weight training can also help you appear leaner, improves heart health and promotes better flexibility.

With that killer combo, it's no surprise Davide is so toned!

Like this story? Sign up to our Love Island newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.