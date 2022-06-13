Prince Harry's major physical change since US move – did you spot it? The royal has been devoting time to polo

From Duchess Kate's tennis prowess to Meghan Markle's love of yoga, the royals are known to be keen sports players, and now Prince Harry has declared his love for one sport in particular.

Since moving to California, Prince Harry has been playing polo at a professional level and has been hitting the gym hard, according to a new report. This weekend the Duke of Sussex was spotted living it up on the polo pitch at the Cancha de Estrella Polo Club in Santa Barbara, playing for the team Los Padres.

In photos from the exciting match, the royal was seen falling from his horse – thankfully he was uninjured by the tumble.

So how has Prince Harry got his fitness to the professional level to play polo?

British player Millie Hine, who knows members of Prince Harry's Los Padres team, told the Daily Mail he has been training four times a week and going to the gym most days to keep up with the other pro players.

Polo players need to be in good health to excel

While many of the royals are regularly spotted playing sport, it’s less common to see Harry hitting the football or rugby pitch, though in the past he’s tried a spot of weight-lighting during royal engagements.

Harry's not the only member of the royal family to wow onlookers with his toned physique recently – last month Prince William caused fans to do a double-take when he shared a photo of himself during a royal visit, showing off his muscular biceps.

Prince Harry impressed onlookers with his polo skills

One fan commented: "Lovely to see this engagement and of course…William in scrubs."

Another penned on Twitter: "The most attractive aspect of William. He needs to show these arms more!"

And a third remarked: "Now we know why Kate smiles so much."

