Victoria Beckham's favourite summer workout for full-body toning

Victoria Beckham is renowned for her full-on, sweat-inducing workouts including weight-lifting and high-speed treadmill runs, but in the summer, VB can be found working out in a different way.

On Sunday, the mum-of-four shared a photo of herself enjoying a swim with her daughter Harper, captioned: "Sunday swim with my little water baby!" – and this isn't the first time Victoria has expressed a love of swimming.

Over the years she’s shared several photos of herself in the pool with Harper, and while swimming lengths might not work up such a sweat as Victoria's other exercises of choice, it shouldn't be ignored.

"Swimming is an often-overlooked exercise that is fantastic for your health," says Shari Castelli of fitness class booking app ClassPass.

"Swimming is low impact so your muscles and joints will love you," Shari continues.

Victoria Beckham and Harper love swimming together

Shari also points out that swimming is good for your digestive system. "Swimming in an indoor, heated pool can be very soothing for IBS," she says.

Luckily for Victoria and pool-loving Harper, they don't need to go far to indulge the passion of swimming.

Victoria often shares snaps of the two of them swimming

At their home in the Cotswolds the Beckhams have not one, but two pools; a plunge pool (to try cold water therapy, perhaps) and an enormous outdoor swimming pool.

In London, it seems that the family hasn't yet invested in a permanent pool, but Victoria previously set up an inflatable style on the patio area. She captioned the post, "What to do in London when it's hot? Set up a jazzy paddling pool for the kids!"

