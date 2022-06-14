Sharon Osbourne reveals husband Ozzy Osbourne is 'doing well' following life-altering surgery The TV star delivered the news

Sharon Osbourne has given an update on her husband, Ozzy Osbourne, following his "life-altering" surgery.

The TV personality took to Instagram stories with a message which read: "Our family would like to express so much gratitude for the overwhelming amount of love and support leading up to Ozzy's surgery!

"Ozzy is doing well and on the road to recovery. Your love means the world to him."

Sharon flew back to Los Angeles to be by Ozzy's side as he underwent back surgery. She said the major operation would "determine the rest of his life," as the rock star has been unable to perform due to his back problems.

Ozzy had metal rods inserted into his body in 2003 after an ATV accident, but they were dislodged in 2019 after he fell inside his Los Angeles home which resulted in multiple back and neck surgeries.

He went under the knife to fix it, but later shared that "the first guy didn’t do a very good job”.

"So, I came out of the surgery. Jack [Osbourne] has got videos of me before and after the surgery and this guy [expletive] me up,' he said.

Sharon Osbourne shared an update on her husband Ozzy Osbourne after surgery

He hoped the second surgery would fix some of the lingering issues, and told Classic Rock earlier in 2022 that he "can’t walk properly these days"

"I have physical therapy every morning. I am somewhat better, but nowhere near as much as I want to be to go back on the road.”

The Black Sabbath frontman was diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease in 2003 and went public with his treatment in 2020.

Sharon feared for Ozzy as he has battle so much ill health

He has Stage 2 of the disease, which is considered a "moderate" form and involves stiffness, tremors, and trembling.

"I’m not dying from Parkinson's," Ozzy told the LA Times. "I’ve been working with it most of my life. I’ve cheated death so many times. If tomorrow you read, ‘Ozzy Osbourne never woke up this morning,’ you wouldn’t go, 'Oh, my God' You’d go, 'Well, it finally caught up with him.'"

He had also battled a potentially deadly staph infection in 2018 and pneumonia. He caught Covid-19 earlier in 2022, which saw Sharon rush back to Los Angeles to be by his bedside."I am very worried about Ozzy right now," Sharon said at the time. "We've gone two years without him catching Covid and it's just Ozzy's luck it would be now."

