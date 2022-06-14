All we know about Ozzy Osbourne's life-saving surgery Ozzy has been unable to perform for years

Sharon Osbourne has flown back to Los Angeles to be by her husband Ozzy's side as he undergoes back surgery.

The major operation will "determine the rest of his life," Sharon shared with fans last week, as the rock star has been unable to perform due to his back problems.

Ozzy had metal rods inserted into his body in 2003 after an ATV accident, but they were dislodged in 2019 after he fell inside his Los Angeles home which resulted in multiple back and neck surgeries.

He went under the knife to fix it, but later shared that "the first guy didn’t do a very good job”. "So, I came out of the surgery. Jack [Osbourne] has got videos of me before and after the surgery and this guy [expletive] me up,' he said.

He is hoping the second surgery will fix some of the lingering issues, and told Classic Rock earlier in 2022 that he "can’t walk properly these days".

"I have physical therapy every morning. I am somewhat better, but nowhere near as much as I want to be to go back on the road," he revealed.

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne will celebrate 40 years of marriage in 2022

The Black Sabbath frontman was diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease in 2003 and went public with his treatment in 2020. He has Stage 2 of the disease, which is considered a "moderate" form and involves stiffness, tremors, and trembling.

"I’m not dying from Parkinson’s," Ozzy told the LA Times. "I’ve been working with it most of my life. I’ve cheated death so many times. If tomorrow you read, 'Ozzy Osbourne never woke up this morning,' you wouldn’t go, 'Oh, my God!'

"You’d go, 'Well, it finally caught up with him.'"

Ozzy last performed in 2019

He had also battled a potentially deadly staph infection in 2018 and pneumonia. He caught Covid-19 earlier in 2022, which saw Sharon rush back to Los Angeles to be by his bedside.

"I am very worried about Ozzy right now," Sharon said at the time.

"We've gone two years without him catching Covid and it's just Ozzy's luck it would be now."

