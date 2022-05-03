Sharon Osbourne reveals bad news after returning home to husband Ozzy Osbourne The Talk star opened up about her family to Jeremy Kyle

Sharon Osbourne has revealed some bad news following her return to Los Angeles last week.

The Talk star had flown back to be with her husband Ozzy Osbourne after he tested positive for Covid, but has since revealed that while he is on the mend, the rest of the family are now ill with the virus.

Chatting to Jeremy Kyle on Talk TV, Sharon revealed that her daughter Kelly Osbourne now has Covid, as does she.

"I've got some news to share. My daughter Kelly now has it and I now have it, and the entire household has it. So yeah..."

Jeremy responded: "So having got him back to health, I hope the rocker's going to get out of his bed and out of his self pity and look after you now Mrs O?" "Maybe," she replied laughing. "We'll see. I'm doing okay."

Luckily though, Ozzy is on the mend, and feeling a lot better. After the clip was shared on The Talk's Instagram account, fans were quick to send their well wishes to the Osbourne family.

"Wishing you both a speedy recovery, good news about Ozzy," one wrote, while another commented: "Hope you all feel better soon." A third added: "Praying for you and your family."

Sharon had not been in the UK long - where she had travelled to for her new show, The Talk - when she received the upsetting news that her husband had contracted Covid.

The TV host was incredibly worried about the rock star and shared the news in a tearful interview on Thursday.

She said: "Ozzy was only diagnosed in the middle of the night our time. I spoke to him and he's OK. I am very worried about Ozzy right now.

She continued: "We've gone two years without him catching Covid and it's just Ozzy's luck it would be now."

The news meant that Sharon was unable to present her new hour-long panel debate show, The Talk, which airs Monday to Friday.

Talking about returning to Talk TV Sharon said: "I can't believe my luck. I'm missing the show and I've only been there three days.

"I can't believe it. Three days and I'm missing the show but I will be back. I know I will.

She concluded: "It will take me a week to get my old man back on his feet again and I will be back."

