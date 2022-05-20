Ozzy Osbourne pictured for the first time since health scare Sharon Osbourne's husband was pictured in LA

Ozzy Osbourne worried his wife Sharon Osbourne when he caught Covid in late April, but the rock star appears to be on the mend.

On Thursday, the Black Sabbath star was spotted leaving a recording studio in LA with Sharon, making it the first time he's been seen in public since his Covid battle. Dressed in his signature all-black attire, Ozzy looked like his younger self, albeit relying on the help of a walking stick to stabilise him.

Ozzy was wearing heavy back eyeliner and had his nails painted in a matching shade. Never one to let his dark image falter, his walking stick was black too, with a gold handle.

When the Black Sabbath star was diagnosed with Covid, Sharon rushed to be by his side, flying back to America from the UK.

"I am very worried about Ozzy right now," Sharon said at the time. "We've gone two years without him catching Covid and it's just Ozzy's luck it would be now."

Sharon flew back to America to support Ozzy during his Covid battle

She added: "It will take me a week to get my old man back on his feet again and I will be back."

This isn't the first time Ozzy has been unwell in recent years.

Sharon Osbourne caught Covid shortly after Ozzy was diagnosed

The frontman was diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease in 2003 and has had to endure several more health problems since, including a potentially deadly staph infection in 2018, pneumonia, and debilitating mobility injuries suffered during a fall inside his Los Angeles home in 2019, which resulted in multiple back and neck surgeries.

