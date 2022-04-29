Carrie Ann Inaba asks for prayers after health update on Sharon Osbourne's husband Ozzy The Dancing with the Stars judge is close to her former co-star

Carrie Ann Inaba has become the latest celebrity to show her support for Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne.

The Dancing with the Stars judge took to Instagram on Thursday, shortly after her good friend announced that Ozzy had tested positive for Covid.

Carrie shared footage of a tearful Sharon during an interview on Talk TV, sharing the news that her husband was ill and that she was flying back to the United States to be with him, having recently travelled to the UK to work on her new show, The Talk.

VIDEO: Sharon Osbourne shares worrying update on Ozzy Osbourne

Carrie - who worked with Sharon on CBS' The Talk for many years - wrote alongside the emotional clip: "Please keep @ozzyosbourne and @sharonosbourne and the whole Osbourne family in your prayers.

"Sending you so much love to your family Sharon and Ozzy. Prayers for a full recovery and abundance of health."

Sharon had shared in the interview on Thursday: "Ozzy was only diagnosed in the middle of the night our time. I spoke to him and he's OK. I am very worried about Ozzy right now.

Carrie Ann Inaba shared her support for Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne

She continued: "We've gone two years without him catching Covid and it's just Ozzy's luck it would be now."

The news means that Sharon will not be able to present her new hour-long panel debate show The Talk which airs Monday to Friday.

Talking about returning to Talk TV Sharon said: "I can't believe my luck. I'm missing the show and I've only been there three days. "I can't believe it. Three days and I'm missing the show but I will be back. I know I will."

She concluded: "It will take me a week to get my old man back on his feet again and I will be back."

Sharon and Carrie are great friends

The news comes after Sharon opened up about other health issues plaguing her husband.

The Black Sabbath frontman was diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease in 2003 but has had to endure several more health problems since, including a potentially deadly staph infection in 2018, pneumonia, and debilitating mobility injuries suffered during a fall inside his Los Angeles home in 2019, which resulted in multiple back and neck surgeries.

Sharon just revealed that Ozzy has "one more operation" before he can return home.

Appearing on Piers Morgan's new TalkTV show Uncensored, the former The Talk star revealed that her husband of nearly 40 years is "doing okay".

