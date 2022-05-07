Sharon Osbourne inundated with prayers after sharing new health update The Talk star is suffering from COVID-19

Sharon Osbourne has been inundated with prayers and support from her fans after she shared an update on her health following her COVID-19 diagnosis earlier this week.

READ: Sharon Osbourne's future on TV revealed after shock Covid diagnosis

The Talk star has been on bed rest after revealing on Tuesday that she has contracted the virus after flying home to the States to care for her husband Ozzy after he tested positive. Their daughter Kelly is also battling with COVID-19.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Sharon Osbourne reveals COVID-19 diagnosis

Taking to Instagram on Friday, Sharon posted a tranquil video of some breathtaking tulip fields in Holland, admitting that she is still not fully recovered.

"Still not feeling great, but manifesting this @tuliptoursholland," she wrote. Fans rushed to send the TV star well wishes for a speedy recovery, with one commenting: "Continued prayers of healing for you and your family."

MORE: Jack Osbourne shares touching video of dad Ozzy amid new health update

MORE: Sharon Osbourne explains why she turned to controversial ketamine therapy

A second said: "Beautiful. Sending prayers for you and your family on a speedy recovery," and a third added: "Feel better Sharon and prayers and healing vibes your way for a quick recovery love!"

Sharon shared this beautiful video on Instagram

Sharon returned to the US after a brief stay in the UK, which she had visited to work on her new show, The Talk. She received a call that Ozzy had contracted COVID-19 and made the decision to immediately fly home to care for him.

She said at the time: "Ozzy was only diagnosed in the middle of the night our time. I spoke to him and he's OK. I am very worried about Ozzy right now.

"We've gone two years without him catching Covid and it's just Ozzy's luck it would be now."

Sharon, Ozzy and their daughter Kelly all have COVID-19

The news meant that Sharon was unable to present her new hour-long panel debate show, The Talk, which airs Monday to Friday.

"I can't believe my luck. I'm missing the show and I've only been there three days," the star said. "I can't believe it. Three days and I'm missing the show but I will be back. I know I will."

Sharon concluded: "It will take me a week to get my old man back on his feet again and I will be back."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.