Prince William makes heartfelt comment on mental health – read his statement

On Wednesday, Prince William paid a visit to England's Lionesses football team ahead of this summer’s UEFA Women’s Euro 2022.

The future King took to Instagram after his visit, sharing his admiration for the team, making a rare comment on mental health. "This squad is already inspiring the next generation of women and girls to play football, reaping the mental and physical benefits of activity," Prince William wrote.

WATCH: Prince William visits England Women at St George's Park

The mental health benefits of exercise are widely reported. Not only does it release mood-boosting endorphins to help ease depression, it also helps you be mindful – when you're pounding the pavements or hitting the spin bike, it's hard to concentrate on anything else, resulting in lessened anxiety.

During his visit, the father-of-three was given three football shirts that had his children's names on the back. As he saw Princess Charlotte's, he laughed and passed on a message from his daughter.

"Charlotte wanted me to tell you that she is really good at goal. She said 'Please tell them that.' She's a budding star for the future," he shared.

Prince William with Princess Charlotte's England shirt

Prince George is also a keen football fan and he attended his first football match along with his sister, Charlotte, in October 2019, watching Norwich City vs Aston Villa at Carrow Road Stadium. He even posed in his England football shirt for his sixth birthday pictures in 2019.

Earlier in 2022, the Duke of Cambridge was spotted cheering on his son George as the young royal played on his school football team.

Prince William enjoys a spot of football

Prince William has shown his football prowess too, regularly having a kickabout during royal outings.

