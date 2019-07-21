Adorable Prince George birthday photos are released – including one from family holiday Happy birthday George!

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have released some adorable new photos of their son Prince George to mark his sixth birthday – and they are the cutest! For the first time, his birthday photos were taken by talented photographer Kate, rather than a professional photographer, and she has captured her first-born and his personality perfectly. Three photos have been shared with the public, which were taken at their family home in Kensington Palace, as well as on a recent family holiday. The first picture shows the young prince dressed in a green polo shirt and striped blue and white shorts, standing outside in front of a leafy backdrop at a sunny destination – possibly Mustique – where they are currently spending the summer holidays.

Prince George on a family holiday

The other two photos reveal that George is a big football fan – which no doubt will please his dad Prince William, who is a patron of the Football Association. In one photo, the young royal is pictured laughing while lying in the garden at Kensington Palace, dressed in the white England football home shirt. The little boy is wearing the same T-shirt in the third photo, which sees him grinning at the camera.

MORE: How Prince George will be celebrating his birthday with his family

For the first time the Duchess of Cambridge has taken George's birthday portraits

George has been seen out quite a bit in the past year, notably at family weddings, where he played the role of a pageboy at both the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's wedding, and Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's big day in October. The future King was last seen out in public last week as he attended a charity polo match that William was taking part in. George was pictured playing football with his younger sister Princess Charlotte, four, and in other snaps, was seen chatting to his aunt, the Duchess of Sussex, who was also in attendance with newborn Archie to cheer on Prince Harry. This year, royal fans have also seen George attend Kate's Chelsea Flower Show garden with his family, and was captured talking on camera for the first time. In the footage, George was asked by his dad what he would rate his mum's garden out of ten, to which he sweetly replied: "Twenty."

READ: Sarah Ferguson is a big fan of Prince Andrew's incredible childhood photo

George is a huge football fan!

The youngster has also been revealed as a talented tennis player after having a lesson with Roger Federer. The Wimbledon champion is a close friend of the Middleton family, and George had a private lesson with him at his grandparent's home in Bucklebury. Roger said that George was "cute" and that he had a "good" technique.

George is currently on holiday with his family in Mustique. The little boy will no doubt have a day to remember, and will be able to run around freely on the Caribbean island – which has a no fly-over zone.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.