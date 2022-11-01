Prince William and Princess Kate's new bedroom décor revealed

The Prince and Princess of Wales are now fully settled into their new home, Adelaide Cottage in Windsor, with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

RELATED: Prince William and Kate's new Windsor royal and celebrity neighbours revealed

While the royals are yet to give us a glimpse inside of the four-bedroom property, some details have been revealed about its décor, including the very unique master bedroom design.

Loading the player...

WATCH: See inside more royal residences

According to The Sun, it features golden dolphins and ceiling rope decorations recycled from a 19th century royal yacht, creating an interesting nautical-inspired theme.

RELATED: Royals' private bedrooms revealed

Meanwhile, one of the big highlights of the home for the family is that it is a "modest" size with a private garden where the children can all play together.

Prince William and Kate are reportedly moving to Windsor to be closer to The Queen

The historic home is much smaller in comparison to the family’s other two homes at Kensington Palace and Anmer Hall, with only four bedrooms. However, as they have no live-in staff it is believed they don’t require any more space.

RELATED: The real reason behind the Wales' move

Adelaide Cottage dates back to 1831 when it was built as a retreat for William IV's wife Queen Adelaide of Saxe-Meiningen, and was once a favourite breakfast spot for Queen Victoria. It was also once home to Princess Margaret's former partner, Peter Townsend.

The family will keep their Anmer Hall home

The historic home will also allow the family to spend more time with King Charles when he is in Windsor. It is also close to other royal homes including Prince Harry and Meghan's UK base, Frogmore Cottage, and means the family are much closer to Kate's parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, who live in Bucklebury.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.